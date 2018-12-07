Sources: Former Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt begins counseling

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt entered counseling this week, sources with knowledge of the situation told Yahoo Sports.

Hunt is receiving counseling for issues related to an altercation in February in which he was captured on video shoving and kicking a woman in the hallway of a Cleveland hotel.

Hunt, who was released by the Chiefs hours after the video was published Friday on TMZ, has had at least two other incidents this year. In January, a man accused Hunt of being among a group of people who attacked him in a Kansas City nightclub. In June, a man accused Hunt of punching him at an Ohio resort.

No charges were filed in these incidents. The NFL says it’s investigating Hunt, which could result in a suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Kareem Hunt went unclaimed on waivers this week, which makes him a free agent. He is currently on the commissioner’s exempt list. (AP)

Hunt sought help through the NFL Players Association, due to the fact he’s a dues paying member who was on a team earlier this year. He is not receiving the treatment in Kansas City.

The Chiefs have no obligation to help Hunt since he is now a former player, but there’s nothing prohibiting them from doing so if they choose. A team spokesman declined to comment as to whether they have or will help Hunt, who was well-liked throughout the locker room and organization.

