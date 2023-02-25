Sources explain Kings’ decision to waive KZ Okpala, sign PJ Dozier for remainder of season

The Kings believed KZ Okpala had the potential to establish himself as an elite defender when the NBA season started in October.

The Kings still believe in Okpala’s abilities, but they have chosen to part ways with the 23-year-old forward as he deals with a knee injury.

League sources told The Sacramento Bee the Kings were waiving Okpala and signing PJ Dozier for the remainder of the season Friday night following a thrilling 176-175 double-overtime victory over the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Okpala has been out with bilateral knee soreness and is now expected to undergo season-ending surgery, sources said.

Sources said the Kings worked in consultation with multiple medical professionals to evaluate Okpala’s injury. The organization appreciated Okpala’s contributions but felt this was the appropriate next step given the situation, sources said.

Dozier could join the Kings (34-25) as soon as Sunday when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-31). Sacramento is third in the Western Conference, just 1 ½ games behind the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies.

Okpala spent his first three seasons with the Miami Heat after coming out of Stanford as the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He appeared in 35 games for the Kings after signing as a free agent over the summer, averaging 1.3 points and 1.0 rebounds in 7.1 minutes per game.

Portland Trail Blazer guard Damian Lillard looks to pass as he’s defended by Sacramento Kings guard KZ Okpala in the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Okpala started during the preseason and the first three games of the regular season. He demonstrated his impressive defensive versatility, guarding the likes of Damian Lillard, Paul George and LeBron James, but soon fell out of the rotation after Kings rookie Keegan Murray moved into the starting lineup.

Dozier is a 26-year-old guard/forward who played 105 games for the Thunder, Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets over his first five seasons in the NBA. He appeared in four games for Sacramento in January after signing two 10-day contracts with the Kings, averaging 1.3 points and 0.5 rebounds.

Sources said the Kings view Dozier as a versatile and familiar player who fits well in their system.