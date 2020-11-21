Sources: Dwight Howard was under the impression he had offer from Lakers; signed with 76ers instead

Free-agent center Dwight Howard was under the impression that he had a one-year, $3 million deal on the table to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.

This led to the veteran center tweeting out his announcement.

I don’t know. This was on Dwight’s Twitter page five minutes ago, and is not now. Make of it what you will: pic.twitter.com/WqQw7PaOxF — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) November 21, 2020

However, sources within the organization are adamant that a formal offer was never made, maintaining that dialogue was merely a “deal concept.”

Howard thought if he agreed to the “deal concept” that it was a done deal, sources said.

He was forced to delete his tweet.

Lakers management informed Howard’s agent that they had to consult with ownership and seek approval before making an official offer, sources said. Howard waited for nearly an hour without hearing back, sources said. Communication was strictly between the Lakers front office and Howard’s agent, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers were being ultra-aggressive in courting the big man led by new head of basketball operations Daryl Morey, who was the general manager of the Houston Rockets when Howard signed there in 2013.

All-Star Joel Embiid also began recruiting Howard, sources said.

Having not heard from the Lakers, Howard decided to join the Sixers on a one-year, $2.6 million deal, sources say.

The end of Howard’s chapter with the Lakers came down to miscommunication somewhere.

