Sources: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole altercation boiling since training camp over contract extension

Update: Video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole was released by TMZ on Friday. The Warriors are reportedly investigating how the video was released.

The altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole had been boiling since training camp began, sources told Yahoo Sports.

Both Poole and Green are up for contract extensions, and it appears Poole will receive an extension while Green knows he has to play this season out — playing a part in leading to Green striking Poole, sources said. The Athletic first reported the altercation and the Warriors are considering disciplinary action against Green.

Green was apologetic and emotional in the locker room following the altercation, but it was suggested he not approach Poole in the aftermath because the situation was too fresh.

[UPDATE: Video shows Draymond Green throwing a punch at Jordan Poole during Warriors practice]

Sources said Poole has been a pro since training camp began and is aware of ongoing discussions between the Warriors and his camp concerning an extension.

Sources told Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes that Warriors teammates noticed a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp. Green and Poole have a history, but Golden State players did not think the altercation was warranted, sources told Haynes.

Green mentioned on media day he would have to play the season out without an extension, as the Warriors face salary cap implications with his contract, Poole and Andrew Wiggins being on the last year of a max deal. Green has a player option on his deal after the 2022-23 season.

If Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro’s recent four-year, $130 million contract extension is a comp for Poole, he would make more on his rookie extension than the $27.5 million Green would make next season.