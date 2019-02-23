Sources: Draymond Green close to hiring Rich Paul as his agent

Warriors star Draymond Green is changing his representation. (Getty)

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is close to hiring Rich Paul of Klutch Sports as his basketball representation, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

He was previously repped by Wasserman.

At the conclusion of this season, the three-time All-Star will have a year remaining on the five-year, $82 million contract he signed in 2015.

Green, 28, is arguably the most versatile defender in the league and will be a coveted free-agent target in the summer of 2020 if an extension isn’t reached with the Warriors this upcoming offseason.

Paul has added All-Star Anthony Davis, Markieff and Marcus Morris, and Green to his company’s roster in the last six months.

Paul also represents LeBron James, John Wall, Ben Simmons, Tristan Thompson and Eric Bledsoe, among others.

Green is averaging 7.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 43 games this season for the Warriors.

