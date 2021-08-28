Sources: Dolphins top candidate to land Deshaun Watson via trade

The Miami Dolphins have emerged as the front-runner in trade talks for Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson, sources told Yahoo Sports.

The Texans are seeking three first-round draft picks and two second-round selections, a team that dropped out of trade discussions with Houston told Yahoo Sports.

Three other teams have also been a part of trade considerations, according to sources, including the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles. The sources said teams have been seeking pick protections in a trade in order to mitigate a potential NFL suspension or criminal prosecution tied to ongoing investigations by the FBI, Harris County prosecutor and Houston Police department into sexual assault allegations from multiple women. The NFL also has an ongoing probe into the allegations.

According to multiple sources familiar with trade talks, one factor that has weighed heavily in potential deals for the Texans has been Watson's no-trade clause, which ownership signed off on as part of his last extension. The clause gives Watson the power to veto any trade destination, which has given him a significant element of leverage in any deal. A source close to Watson said that his representation had informed the Texans that Watson would waive the clause to facilitate a deal to the Dolphins.