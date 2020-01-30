Sources: Chris Paul, 6 first-timers named All-Star reserves

LOS ANGELES — Oklahoma City’s Chris Paul and six first-timers were selected to be NBA All-Star reserves by the coaches, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Boston’s Jayson Tatum, New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram, the Utah tandem of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Miami’s Bam Adebayo and Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis will be making their All-Star debuts.

Houston’s Russell Westbrook, Portland’s Damian Lillard — who will be competing in the 3-point contest at All-Star Weekend — and Denver’s Nikola Jokic round out the West reserves, while Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, Miami’s Jimmy Butler, Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons and Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton made it from the East.

Paul, the 2012-13 All-Star Game MVP, will be making his 10th appearance.

Chris Paul, right, has been great for the surprising Thunder. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Paul has been a boon for the surprising Thunder, who are 29-20 and in seventh place in the West. He is averaging 17.1 points, 6.5 assists and five rebounds this season.

Westbrook is making his ninth All-Star appearance, Lowry his sixth, Lillard and Butler their fifth, and Jokic, Simmons and Middleton their second.

Some of the big names who didn’t make the All-Star team: the Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George, Washington’s Bradley Beal, San Antonio’s DeMar DeRozan, Chicago’s Zach LaVine and Phoenix’s Devin Booker.

The All-Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Giannis, with some drastic changes, will be Feb. 16 in Chicago.

