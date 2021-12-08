  • Oops!
Sources: Damian Lillard has procedure to mitigate lingering pain; could return Sunday

Chris Haynes
·1 min read
SAN FRANCISCO — Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard underwent a cortisone injection procedure to his abdominal last week to mitigate the pain he’s been dealing with for the last few years, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Lillard, 31, is scheduled to be reevaluated on Friday and could return to action as soon as Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources said. 

The pain had reached a heightened point before the procedure. 

On Dec. 1, the team announced the six-time All-Star would be sidelined for 10 days due to lower abdominal tendinopathy

He will miss his sixth game of the season tonight as the team faces the Golden State Warriors on the road. 

On the season, Lillard is averaging 21.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists in 20 games.

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers during a game.
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard had a cortisone injection procedure to his abdominal last week to mitigate the pain he’s been dealing with for the last few years. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
