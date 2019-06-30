Sources: Damian Lillard agrees to $196M supermax extension with Trail Blazers

OAKLAND, Calif. — Four-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard, his representatives and Portland Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey met in Oakland on Sunday and finalized a four-year, supermax extension worth approximately $196 million, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The four-year deal, which will begin in 2021-22, includes a player option in the final year, sources said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lillard, the 2013 NBA Rookie of the Year, earned second-team All-NBA honors this season, making him supermax eligible.

Damian Lillard, right, is sticking with the Blazers. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Lillard, 28, guided Portland to the Western Conference finals this past season and made one of the most remarkable postseason shots in NBA history, hitting a series-clinching, 37-foot 3-pointer with no time remaining to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-115 and eliminate them from the first round in five games.

Lillard was drafted sixth overall by the Trail Blazers in 2012 and has career averages of 23.5 points, 6.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

He is also a career 36.8 percent shooter from 3-point range who has been remarkably durable in his seven-year career, playing 80 games or more in a season four times and never playing less than 73.

More from Yahoo Sports: