Sources: D’Angelo Russell to meet with Timberwolves when free agency opens

The Minnesota Timberwolves will meet with Brooklyn Nets restricted free agent D’Angelo Russell when free agency opens on Sunday, league sources told Yahoo Sports.



The Timberwolves contingent expected to be present at the meeting: president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas, head coach Ryan Saunders and franchise player Karl-Anthony Towns, sources said.



The meeting will take place in Los Angeles, sources said.

D'Angelo Russell has played four NBA seasons with the Lakers and Nets. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Towns and Russell were taken Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in the 2015 NBA draft and have been close friends since high school.



Towns is really high on adding Russell, sources said.



It would take moving Andrew Wiggins or a combination of Jeff Teague and Gorgui Dieng to open the space needed for Minnesota to sign Russell.



The Nets would have two days to match a signed offer sheet to retain Russell.



Russell is coming off a career year with the Nets, averaging 21.1 points and seven assists and making his first All-Star team.

