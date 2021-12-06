Sources: Colorado State expected to hire Nevada's Jay Norvell as next head coach

Colorado State is on the cusp of hiring Nevada’s Jay Norvell as the school’s next head coach, sources told Yahoo Sports. The deal isn't quite complete, but he's the top target and expected to be the school's next coach.

Norvell’s hire will make a big ripple within the Mountain West, where Norvell has turned Nevada into one of the most consistent and explosive teams in the league. Nevada plays in a different division within the Mountain West than Colorado State, but Norvell’s team won 52-10 in Fort Collins on Nov. 27.

That was the final game of former Colorado State coach Steve Addazio’s career in Fort Collins, as he went 4-12 in two seasons there. Norvell comes in with a distinctly different track record in the league, as he's gone 33-26 overall and 30-17 over the past four years. That run includes victories over Cal, Purdue and Oregon State.

Nevada went 8-4 this season and Norvell put together one of the most explosive and productive offenses in the country. Nevada finished first in the Mountain West in scoring offense with 36.7 points per game and quarterback Carson Strong developed into one of the country’s top NFL prospects.

Colorado State’s hire shows the school’s grand ambitions, as they debuted a $220 million stadium and have ambitions to join the Big 12. The stadium has struggled to draw fans since opening in 2017, and the expected hire of a proven coach in the league would seemingly put a high-octane team on the field that can attract fans.

Norvell, 58, is a longtime college coach who has had assistant coaching stops at numerous places including Nebraska, UCLA, Texas, Arizona State, Wisconsin, Oklahoma and Iowa State. He’s also spent time in the NFL with the Colts and Raiders.