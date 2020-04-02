Sources: CJ McCollum to donate $170,000 for coronavirus relief

Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum will be donating $170,000 total to the communities of Portland, Oregon, and Canton, Ohio, for COVID-19 relief, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metro Area will receive a $70,000 donation and the Akron-Canton Food Bank will receive a donation of $100,000.

McCollum’s financial contribution to the club will help with staff retention, virtual counseling and other programs for children and families, as well as meal distribution.

The funds donated to the Food Bank will provide 400,000 meals to families in McCollum’s hometown of Canton and other towns in Stark and Tuscarawas counties.

McCollum’s philanthropy also extends beyond this global pandemic.

He’s a few years into his partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metropolitan Area in which he has opened numerous “Dream Centers” that are equipped with modern technological equipment, renovated reading spaces and culturally relevant literacy materials.

The seven-year pro also created “CJ’s Press Pass,” a journalism mentorship program that invites local high school students to Trail Blazers games for an authentic game-coverage experience. Students are assigned to write recaps and film standups.

McCollum’s $170,000 donation is just his latest gesture in giving back to the community.

In 62 games during the 2019-20 season that’s currently suspended, McCollum, 28, is averaging 22.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.3 assist and shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 38 percent from outside the arc.

Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is no stranger to philanthropic efforts. (AP Photo/Steve Dipaola)

