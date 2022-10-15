Sources: Celtics, Grant Williams at impasse in extension talks

The Boston Celtics and forward Grant Williams are at an impasse amid rookie-scale contract extension negotiations with Monday’s deadline rapidly looming, league sources told HoopsHype.

A deal in the $14-15 million annual range would likely be enough for Williams to agree to an extension, league sources told HoopsHype. However, it’s unlikely the Celtics are willing to reach that figure in negotiations with the clock ticking.

Williams, who appeared in a career-high 77 games and shot 41.1 percent from three-point range last season, is primed for a big role with the Celtics this season and could bet on himself to earn more money in free agency. Starting center Robert Williams will miss time to start the season due to knee surgery and forward Danilo Gallinari is unlikely to return this season with a torn ACL.

Four NBA executives told HoopsHype they projected Williams to be worth between $12-13 million annually in extension talks, as noted on a recent edition of the HoopsHype podcast.

“For an extension now, he’s probably in the $12-14 million territory,” one of the four executives told HoopsHype. “I think $15 million is not out of the question, but definitely on the high end, and it means they’d think he’s going to be a starter.”

Without an extension, Williams will enter restricted free agency. Williams is eligible for a $6.24 million qualifying offer, which the Celtics would extend, making him a restricted free agent.

Williams’ representation, BDA Sports, is no stranger to getting offer sheets in restricted free agency, having secured a max offer sheet from the Indiana Pacers for Deandre Ayton this summer.

