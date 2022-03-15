Cleveland Cavaliers star Jarrett Allen will not have surgery on his fractured left middle finger, and there is optimism he could return before the end of the regular season, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Allen, 23, was deliberating if he would undergo a surgical procedure or allow the finger to heal organically, sources said.

Due to swelling remaining present, a potential return date is unknown.

The plan is to take it day-by-day with hopes the 6-foot-11 center will return to the lineup at some point during the final 12 regular season games, sources said.

The five-year veteran made his first All-Star appearance this season and is averaging career highs in points (16.1) and rebounds (10.8) to go with 1.3 blocks on the season. Cleveland is positioned sixth in the Eastern Conference standings at 39-29.

Allen sustained the injury in a game against the Toronto Raptors on March 6.