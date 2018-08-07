Sources: Carmelo Anthony verbally agrees to sign with Rockets

Carmelo Anthony has verbally reached an agreement to sign with the Houston Rockets, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Anthony cleared free-agency waivers last week after a trade to the Atlanta Hawks on July 30 and his subsequent release, but had yet to commit to the Rockets. Anthony informed Houston of his decision to sign Tuesday after returning from Africa, league sources said. Anthony had unveiled a refurbished basketball court in South Africa last week.

After the loss of forwards Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute, the Rockets prioritized Anthony, and the 10-time All-Star worked out repeatedly with Houston stars James Harden and Chris Paul this summer.

Carmelo Anthony cleared free-agency waivers last week. (AP)

Anthony opted in to the final year of his five-year maximum contract worth $27.9 million before free agency, but when the Thunder re-signed Paul George, the franchise and Anthony elected to part ways. The decision to trade Anthony in a three-team deal allowed the Thunder to acquire Dennis Schroder from the Hawks and save significantly on luxury tax.

Anthony averaged a career-low 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in 78 games for the Thunder last season. Oklahoma City acquired Anthony in a trade with the New York Knicks on the eve of training camp last September. Anthony transitioned to a full-time role at power forward, attempted the fewest shots in his career and spent most of the season adjusting to his role alongside Russell Westbrook and George.

In 15 seasons with Denver, New York and Oklahoma City, Anthony has averaged 24.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and three assists.

