  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sources: Brooklyn Nets trade James Harden to Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry

Ben Rohrbach
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brooklyn Nets
    Brooklyn Nets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Philadelphia 76ers
    Philadelphia 76ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ben Simmons
    Ben Simmons
    Australian basketball player
  • Joel Embiid
    Joel Embiid
    Cameroonian basketball player

It took 16 months, but Daryl Morey finally traded Ben Simmons for James Harden.

The Philadelphia 76ers executive traded Simmons, along with sharpshooter Seth Curry, to the Brooklyn Nets for Harden, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. Harden will reportedly opt into his $47.3 million player option in a commitment to the Sixers through next season. Brooklyn also receives Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, and Paul Millsap is headed to Philadelphia, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

The Nets will have their choice of Philadelphia's first-round pick this year (currently No. 22) or next, per Wojnarowski. Brooklyn also receives a top-eight protected first-round pick from the Sixers in 2027. If it does not convey, the pick is also top-eight protected in 2028 before converting to two second-rounders in 2029.

Two weeks after resigning from the Houston Rockets in October 2020, Morey went to work in Philadelphia trying to pry a disgruntled Harden from his former employer. By his own admission, Morey made little effort to forge a relationship with Simmons before offering him in a trade for Harden three months into his tenure. Simmons requested a trade from the Sixers at last season's end and never again played for Philadelphia.

Morey was still pursuing Harden from the Nets at Thursday's deadline, and whatever chance he had to develop a rapport with Simmons was lost during a wild year in between. Imagine how you might feel about working for someone who has done little but try to get rid of you from the moment he became your boss.

Simmons is not without blame in all of this, either. No player escapes trade rumors, and at the time this one started, Harden was the three-time defending scoring champion and a top-three MVP candidate four years running. Being linked to a deal for Harden could have been considered a badge of honor in the right light.

Harden is now a 32-year-old fringe All-Star with chronic hamstring issues in the midst of his least efficient season since Morey's Rockets acquired him as a 22-year-old sixth man from the Oklahoma City Thunder. It is evidence of how drastically the perception around the NBA has changed for both players in a year's time.

Simmons slights from Sixers center Joel Embiid and coach Doc Rivers were overblown. Embiid cited his co-star's shaky decision to forego a late game-tying layup as the turning point in a second-round Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. He was right. Asked in the aftermath of that defeat if Simmons could be the point guard for a championship team, Rivers conceded, "I don't know the answer to that." He was right.

Those are hard pills to swallow, but they are necessary to cope with the reality that Simmons needed to be better for the Sixers to win a title. That serves as motivation for some and not for others. We will find out if half a season at home has pushed Simmons to become a paradigm-shifter, but the championship demands from Kevin Durant and Steve Nash in Brooklyn will be no different than those of Embiid and Rivers in Philly.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Simmons lamented the fact that Rivers never visited him in Los Angeles last offseason, even as he ignored calls and texts requesting a meeting. Simmons also reportedly felt that Embiid should not have saddled him with their loss to the Hawks, since he did not blame Embiid for their seven-game loss to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 conference semifinals, even though the Sixers finished the series +90 in 237 minutes with their star center on the court and -109 in the 99 minutes he sat.

There was plenty of middle ground between the Sixers and Simmons, but neither side seemed interested in reaching it. He could have returned a better player, even as he requested a trade, as both sides quietly went about their business. Simmons could have addressed Morey's chief concerns about the roster — defense, rebounding, playmaking and transition — and Morey could have leveraged that value in trade discussions.

Both sides chose a lose-lose path instead of a win-win proposition. Simmons refused to report to training camp, eventually showed up unannounced, hoping to alleviate his mounting financial losses, and reportedly refused to participate in practice drills, warranting his dismissal. The Sixers leaked every iota, anonymously questioning Simmons' mental health hurdles and publicly litigating his diminished value around the league.

The Nets are prepared to ease Simmons' transition to Brooklyn after an eight-month absence, but the former No. 1 pick already got on the same page with Durant in a phone conversation, according to Haynes.

Morey's public declaration that he would wait out the four years and $146.6 million left on Simmons' deal if meant landing a top-30 player in return felt every bit as ridiculous as Simmons' willingness to set eight figures ablaze in his pursuit of a change of scenery, but Thursday's deal respectively satisfied their desires.

The question now is whether either side really won the trade.

Simmons' strengths as a switchable defender and pass-first facilitator complement the scoring mentalities of Durant and Irving on paper, but the Nets have been a paper tiger. Durant is recovering from a strained left MCL after missing the 2019-20 campaign with a torn right Achilles and half of last season with a strained left hamstring. Irving only plays road games, because he refuses to meet New York City's vaccine mandate, which means the playoff onus on Simmons, who wilted in last year's postseason, will still be significant.

The Nets also acquired Curry's 40% 3-point shooting, which will help space the floor for their new All-Star trio, whether or not fellow marksman Joe Harris returns from injury. Curry is no small loss for Philadelphia.

Harden is still averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 assists and eight rebounds this season, albeit on 41/33/87 shooting splits and fewer free-throw attempts than in his prime. That is better than the zero Simmons gave the Sixers this season, even if Harden does little to address Morey's defensive concerns on the 76ers.

Harden has failed to develop quality working relationships with superstars Dwight Howard, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving — all since 2016. Harden complements Embiid on paper, too, but the 32-year-old has been most successful in his career as the focus of his team's offense. How Embiid fits into that equation as the league's 27-year-old MVP favorite this season is not easily solved.

The possibility of Morey's Sixers and Simmons' Nets meeting in the playoffs is in play, and then we might have an answer for who won their standoff, but swapping one problem for another is not always a solution.

The All-Star swap of Ben Simmons for James Harden is a year in the making. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
The All-Star swap of Ben Simmons for James Harden is a year in the making. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

– – – – – – –

Ben Rohrbach is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @brohrbach

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Reports: Raptors deal Goran Dragic, pick to Spurs for package involving Thaddeus Young

    The Raptors have made their first move ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, dealing Goran Dragic to the Spurs for Thaddeus Young.

  • Canada earns revenge over Germany in Olympic hockey opener

    It was a different story this time around after Germany defeated Canada in the semifinal four years ago at the Olympics.

  • Michael K. Williams advocated for ending the war on drugs. Now activists say arrests of dealers tied to OD death 'is not what he would want'

    Some shared exasperation over the continued attempt to “arrest our way out of this,” while others pointed out the “irony” of the situation, considering the pro-harm-reduction beliefs held by the actor himself.

  • A timeline of the Ben Simmons-James Harden trade, from start to finish

    From Harden's move to Brooklyn to Simmons' racking up $19 million in fines, here's a full timeline of this blockbuster trade.

  • Spurs trading Thaddeus Young to Raptors for Goran Dragic

    Shams Charania: The Toronto Raptors are trading Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for Thaddeus Young, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania What's the buzz on Twitter? Ryan Wolstat @ WolstatSun Thad Young is one of ...

  • Report: Oilers fire coach Dave Tippett, name Jay Woodcroft interim coach

    Dave Tippett is out in his third season as Oilers coach.

  • Federal Conservatives call on anti-vaccine mandate protesters to go home

    After publicly supporting the anti-vaccine mandate activists protesting in Ottawa in recent weeks, interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen said Thursday it's time for the convoy and other protesters blocking two major border crossings to end their demonstrations and go home. Bergen, who has called the convoy a "passionate, patriotic and peaceful" group of Canadians concerned about freedom at a time of COVID restrictions, said the protesters have made their point to parliamentarians and the Co

  • Nuttiest homes recently sold in Canada

    Canadian home prices are going through the roof and some sold prices seem downright nutty. We’ve been getting monthly updates from the ground floor from Realosophy Realty’s John Pasalis and Oakwyn Realty’s Steve Saretsky, who help make sense of it all, with advice for anyone buying or selling a home. Also See: The latest real estate news for housing prices, mortgage rates, markets, luxury properties and more at Yahoo Finance Canada. They weighed in on what they think of some of the properties recently sold for huge gains, and where Greater Toronto area and Metro Vancouver housing markets seem to be headed in the coming year.&nbsp; If you have questions, email them to jessybains@yahoofinance.com and John or Steve will answer them on the next episode. Jessy Bains is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jessysbains.

  • Ontario skipping third meeting with federal, Ottawa governments to discuss ongoing protests

    Representatives of the Ontario government have declined a third invitation to participate in trilateral talks to deal with ongoing anti-vaccine mandate protests, sources tell CBC News. A provincial source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, told CBC the government of Ontario Premier Doug Ford does not think trilateral talks between the federal, provincial and Ottawa municipal governments are necessary since all three levels of government have kept in touch since the protests started. A me

  • Charles Oakley is amazed at how far basketball in Toronto has come

    In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, NBA icon Charles Oakley raved about the Raptors, Fred VanVleet, and Toronto's basketball revolution.

  • Vancouver Canucks name Hall of Famer Cammi Granato as an assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have added to their front office, naming Hall of Famer Cammi Granato as an assistant general manager. Granato, 50, comes to the Canucks from the Seattle Kraken, where she served as a pro scout since 2019. The native of Downers Grove, Ill. was the captain of the U.S. women's hockey team that beat Canada to win gold at the '98 Nagano Olympics. She also won silver at the Salt Lake City Games in 2002. In 2010, Granato and Canadian Angela James became the first women

  • Julia Fox Endured Kanye West Boot Camp Before They Started Dating

    And we're all waiting for the montage.

  • Struggling Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Dave Tippett

    EDMONTON — Ken Holland had a change of heart. With the Edmonton Oilers mired in a five-game losing skid (including two in overtime) and a stretch that saw them lose 11-of-13 games in January, Holland dismissed suggestions head coach Dave Tippett was on the hot seat. "I don't believe in it," Holland said at the time about making a mid-season coaching change. On Thursday the Oilers fired Tippett and associate coach Jim Playfair. Jay Woodcroft, the head coach of the Bakersfield Condors _ Edmonton's

  • Trump evaded White House call logs on day of Capitol riots, committee finds

    Mr Trump’s habit of using mobile phones belonging to his aides is causing a headache for investigators

  • Injured Claude Julien reinstated as Canada's head coach at Beijing Olympics

    Team Canada will have its original selection — at least since the NHL was ruled out — behind the bench at the Olympics.

  • Exclusive: DHS warns that trucker protests in U.S. could begin on Super Bowl Sunday

    The Department of Homeland Security is warning law enforcement and public safety officials in the United States that a prolonged trucker convoy protesting vaccine mandates could begin on Feb. 13, when the Super Bowl is played in Los Angeles.

  • Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi dies at 47

    Giambi played for the Royals, Red Sox, Phillies and alongside his brother Jason with the A's.

  • Bob Saget died from head trauma according to family: What to do if you hit your head

    The warning signs and symptoms of a head injury that you don't want to ignore.

  • Triple murder solved after 50 years with clue from suspect's son, authorities say

    A 50-year-old triple homicide case has finally been closed, after a suspect's son provided clues that led investigators to the so-called Dixie Mafia, authorities said. On Feb. 3, 1972, a family of three was found murdered in their home in Boone, North Carolina, during a snowstorm. Bryce Durham, 51, his wife, Virginia, 44, and their 18-year-old son, Bobby, had been strangled to death.

  • Advice for Canadians buying real estate

    The Canadian real estate market is sparking bidding wars in many parts of the country, which is helping to push up prices. We’ve been getting monthly updates from the ground floor from Realosophy Realty’s John Pasalis and Oakwyn Realty’s Steve Saretsky, who help make sense of it all, with advice for anyone buying or selling a home. Also See: The latest real estate news for housing prices, mortgage rates, markets, luxury properties and more at Yahoo Finance Canada. Steve Saretsky says the best approach to bidding wars is to avoid them in the first place. If you have questions, email them to jessybains@yahoofinance.com and John or Steve will answer them on the next episode. Jessy Bains is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jessysbains.