Source: X-rays confirm Kings center Domantas Sabonis sustained injury in loss to Wizards

Kings center Domantas Sabonis faces an uncertain prognosis after sustaining a hand injury in Friday’s loss to the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center.

X-rays confirmed Sabonis suffered an injury to his right hand in the fourth quarter of the Kings’ 125-111 loss to the Wizards, sources told The Sacramento Bee on Saturday, confirming a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sabonis left the game with 2:54 remaining and headed directly to the locker room for medical attention. X-rays showed an unspecified injury to the hand, but the severity of the injury and a timeline for recovery were not yet known, sources said.

Additional testing was needed as the Kings evaluated medical opinions and treatment options over the holiday weekend, sources said. It was not clear how many games Sabonis would miss, if any. Sources said the timeline for Sabonis’ return could depend on pain tolerance or the need to address a more serious injury.

“It would probably be huge if he’s out,” Kings coach Mike Brown said following Friday’s game. “I don’t have an update, but it would be huge if he’s out. He’s been phenomenal.”

The Kings (17-14) are in the middle of a six-game homestand. They will play host to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday and Wednesday before concluding the homestand against the Utah Jazz on Friday.

Sabonis, 26, has been the catalyst for Sacramento’s success this season. The two-time All-Star is averaging 17.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Sabonis posted back-to-back triple-doubles in Wednesday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers and Friday’s loss to the Wizards. He had 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists against the Lakers. He followed that performance with 20 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists against the Wizards.

Sabonis has posted 10 consecutive double-doubles. He leads the league with 23 double-doubles on the season, followed by two-time MVPs Nikola Jokic (22) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (19).