Source: Woodbine Entertainment to postpone start of thoroughbred racing season

Woodbine Entertainment Group will postpone the start of the thoroughbred racing season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source said there is currently no new startup date, adding Woodbine Entertainment was expected to make a formal announcement later Monday night.

The source was granted anonymity because the decision hasn't been publicly announced.

The 2020 thorougbred season at Woodbine Racetrack was scheduled to open April 18.

The decision isn't a surprise as last week Woodbine Entertainment ceased all harness racing at Woodbine Mohawk Park in Campbellville, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2020.

The Canadian Press