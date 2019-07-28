Source: Toronto FC looking at signing French winger Nicolas Benezet

Toronto FC is looking to add French winger Nicolas Benezet.

According to L'Equipe in France, the MLS team is in "advanced discussions" to bring the 28-year-old midfielder to Toronto.

"Benezet is a player that has been on our radar, but we have no agreement in place with him nor his club," said a TFC source.

Benezet's Guingamp team was relegated to the French second tier after finished bottom of Ligue 1 last season with a 5-21-12 record.

The French winger started with the youth academy of his native Montpellier before joining Nimes in 2010. He moved to Evian in 2013 with a loan spell at Caen before signing with Guingamp in July 2015.

The former France under-20 player is good in dead-ball situations, can find open teammates and score himself. His contract with Guingamp runs through June 2020.

Toronto has already used the summer transfer window to bring in Venezuelan winger Erickson Gallardo, whose MLS debut had been delayed by a quad strain. Veteran U.S. international centre back Omar Gonzalez also joined the team during the window and has already cemented himself at the heart of the Toronto defence.

Toronto coach Greg Vanney has made no secret since last season of his desire to add width to his attack. GM Ali Curtis has also said the franchise hope to use targeted allocation money to bring in another player during the current transfer window.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press