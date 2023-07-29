Source: Tiger-Cats QB Mitchell returning to six-game injured list with leg fracture

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will once again be without quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell for a significant period of time.

According to a CFL source, Mitchell suffered a fracture in his lower right leg late in Hamilton's 16-12 road win Friday night over the Ottawa Redblacks. Mitchell requires surgery and will return to the six-game injured list.

The source added Mitchell's latest injury isn't thought to be season-ending. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Ticats have yet to divulge details on the extent of Mitchell's injury.

The 33-year-old had missed Hamilton's previous four games with a hip problem. Mitchell was hurt in the Ticats' 32-14 road loss to the Toronto Argonauts on June 18 and went on the six-game injured list shortly afterwards.

Mitchell was pulled from the six-game list Monday when he resumed practising with Hamilton. He was hurt Friday night on the game's second-last play.

Hamilton led 16-12, but was on its two-yard line with 13 seconds remaining. Mitchell, still under centre, took the snap and attempted a quarterback sneak only to be pushed backwards with an Ottawa player already on his lower leg.

At the play's conclusion, Mitchell was in obvious pain and had to be carried off the field by two teammates. Rookie Taylor Powell completed the game with a kneel-down at Hamilton's one-yard line.

With both Mitchell and backup Matt Shiltz on the six-game injured list, Powell made his first CFL start in Hamilton's 31-15 home loss to Montreal on July 21. He finished 27-of-41 passing for 283 yards and an interception while rushing four times for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Mitchell was 23-of-40 passing for 353 yards and two TDs against Ottawa, but also had five interceptions.

Hamilton (3-4) resumes league action next Saturday hosting the Montreal Alouettes (2-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2023.

The Canadian Press