Source: Three Alabama football players to miss Orange Bowl due to violation of team rules

Alabama head coach Nick Saban leaves the field after the Southeastern Conference championship on Dec. 1. (AP)

Three members of the Alabama football team, including starting left guard Deonte Brown, will not be playing in the Orange Bowl according to a source. The three players didn’t make the trip to Florida because of a violation of team rules.

Aside from Brown, offensive lineman Elliot Baker and defensive back Kedrick James were suspended due to a violation of team rules and didn’t make the trip.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The biggest news will be the loss of Brown, a 6-foot-4 and 344-pound guard, who cleared the way for an offense that ranked No. 2 nationally in scoring offense with 47.9 points per game. In Alabama’s matchup with No. 4 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl, the point of offensive attack is thought to be the Crimson Tide’s biggest advantage.

The news made Christmas Eve a busy day for bad news in college football. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced that three Clemson players, including star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, had failed a drug test and likely wouldn’t play in the Tigers’ College Football Playoff semifinal against Notre Dame.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Watch: Falcons punter crushes player with huge tackle

• NFL Winners and Losers: Foles’ strange career

• Late hit sparks brawl, leads to 49ers star’s ejection

• Raiders reportedly consider wild London plan for 2019

