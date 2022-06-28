Source: Sacramento Kings will pick up $2.6 million team option on power forward Trey Lyles

The Kings liked what they saw from Trey Lyles after acquiring him at the NBA trade deadline in February. Now, they want to see more.

A league source told The Sacramento Bee on Tuesday the Kings are expected to pick up a $2.6 million team option on Lyles for the 2022-23 season, confirming a report from ESPN 1320’s James Ham. Lyles will likely share the power forward position with rookie first-round draft pick Keegan Murray, who was selected with the No. 4 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft.

Lyles, 26, is a seven-year NBA veteran who came out of Kentucky as the No. 12 pick in the 2015 draft. The 6-foot-9, 234-pound forward spent two seasons with the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs before joining the Detroit Pistons last season.

The Kings acquired Lyles in a four-team trade involving the Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers. That was the same deal that sent Marvin Bagley III to Detroit and brought Donte DiVincenzo to Sacramento.

Lyles appeared in 24 games for the Kings, including 20 games as a starter. He averaged 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.8 minutes per game. He shot 48.9% from the field, 36.5% from 3-point range and 85.1% at the free-throw line, well above his career averages.