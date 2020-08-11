Source: Pac-12 cancels fall football season, will attempt to play in spring

The Pac-12 has canceled its fall football season, sources tell Yahoo Sports. The conference will attempt to play a season in the spring.

The decision comes a little over an hour after the Big Ten made its own decision to cancel its fall sports. With the virus inhibiting numerous Pac-12 schools’ ability to practice, it was expected that the Pac-12 would follow the Big Ten’s lead.







Source: The Pac-12 has cancelled the fall football season. The league will attempt to play in spring. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 11, 2020

More from Yahoo Sports:



