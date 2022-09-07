Source: Orlando City employee investigated after being at Sacramento Republic FC practice

An Orlando City F.C. employee watched a Sacramento Republic F.C. training session this week ahead of Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup Final between the two teams, a source familiar with the situation told The Bee. Sacramento reported the incident to the United States Soccer Federation, which governs the tournament, and the USSF was investigating, the source said.

Republic F.C. trained at an Orlando-area park Monday and rented out two fields, but only used one in order to have space away from onlookers. The Orlando City employee was nearby practice, seen making phone calls and appearing to take notes on a smartphone. The employee would not leave after multiple requests from Republic staffers, the source said. Orlando City F.C. did not respond to the Bee’s request for comment. ESPN’s Taylor Twellman was first to report the news.

Republic FC, part of the second-tier USL Championship league, made the U.S. Open Cup after beating three consecutive MLS teams: the San Jose Earthquakes, Los Angeles Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City. A win over Orlando City on Wednesday would give a lower-division club its first U.S. Open Cup championships since the Rochester Rhinos defeated the Colorado Rapids 2-0 in 1998.

Sacramento is making the first championship appearance for a lower-division club since the Charleston Battery lost to the MLS’s D.C. United in 2008. The U.S. Open Cup is the country’s oldest professional soccer tournament. It began in 1913-14.

Wednesday’s game is likely the biggest in Sacramento Republic FC history. The club was founded in 2012 and began play in 2014.