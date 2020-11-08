Source of N.L.'s latest COVID-19 case under investigation by health officials

There is one new case of COVID-19 being reported in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday, with the source of the infection under investigation by public health officials.

The new case is a resident of the province, a woman between the ages of 20 and 39, in the Western Health region. The Department of Health was unable to confirm the source of the infection in its Sunday news release, and says it will provide more information as it becomes available.

The woman is currently in self-isolation with contact tracing underway. The department said anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The new case brings the province's total COVID-19 caseload to 297, with seven active cases on the island. Sunday's case marks the sixth case of the week.

In all, 286 people have recovered from the virus, and there have been four COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began in March.

As of Sunday, 54,686 people have been tested for the virus — an additional 247 in the last 24 hours.

The Department of Health issued several advisories as part of Saturday's new cases pertaining to travel and rotational workers.

Public health is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 7480 from Montreal to St. John's on Nov. 5 to call 811 for COVID-19 testing.

Government is also advising rotational workers about two COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Alberta by the Public Health Agency of Canada at the Canadian Natural Resources Albian oilsands site and the Imperial Oil Kearl Lake Wapasu Oilsands site.

Individuals working on the site who have returned to the province must call 811 for testing and undergo a full two-week isolation period regardless of test result.

Quarantine back in St-Pierre-Miquelon

Media in St. Pierre-Miquelon reported Saturday that the French territory would be reintroducing a mandatory self-isolation period for travellers, after two positive cases of the virus in two days.

A seven-day quarantine and a COVID-19 test at the end of the quarantine period will now be required for anyone arriving in the archipelago. Some exemptions will be granted for essential travel.

Masks will also have to be warn in public places.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador