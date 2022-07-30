Source: Jamal Adams does not need surgery, returning to Seahawks Monday, status TBD

Gregg Bell
·2 min read
In this article:
Jamal Adams is returning to the Seahawks.

Whether than means he’s returning to the field soon is still to be determined.

A league source with knowledge of the situation told The News Tribune Saturday Adams was returning this weekend from seeing a hand specialist in Dallas. He is expected to rejoin the team in training camp when Seattle practices again on Monday, following a players day off.

The source told the TNT the $70 million, 2019 All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl safety does not need surgery to repair the middle finger on his left hand he broke in practice Wednesday, at least not yet.

The Seahawks’ highest-paid player — since Russell Wilson was traded to Denver in March — had the two middle fingers of his left hand fused into a claw-like shape in an operation this winter.

The Seattle Times was the first to report Friday, citing an unidentified source, that Adams broke one of those repaired fingers. He got them accidentally stuck in the face mask of a teammate during the first practice of training camp Wednesday.

Adams and the Seahawks are hoping he can return to practice and start the 2022 season playing with a bulbous, protective wrap over the fingers — or at least more extensive and effective protection than what Adams wore while practicing 90, painful minutes on the first day of camp.

Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday Adams reported the fingers just “didn’t feel right” during that first practice since his offseason surgery. He and the team decided to send him away, back near his offseason home in Texas, to get another medical opinion.

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams watches the first day of training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center on July 27, 2022. Adams didn’t attend day two as he was getting second opinions on his surgically repaired hand.
Adams was away from the training camp for the third consecutive day Saturday. He missed the fourth practice of the preseason. Fifth-year veteran backup Josh Jones again replaced Adams as the starting strong safety. Ryan Neal was the other starting safety, because Pro Bowl leader Quandre Diggs got a veteran rest day.

Jones, who started 13 games for Jacksonville in 2020, intercepted a tipped pass Geno Smith threw into heavy coverage during 11-on-11 scrimmaging Saturday.

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota