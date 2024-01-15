Source: Elks land receiver Gittens from Argonauts for defensive lineman Ceresna

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks obtained another target for new quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

Edmonton acquired Canadian receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. from the Toronto Argonauts on Monday for American defensive lineman Jake Ceresna, according to a CFL source. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as neither the Elks nor Argos have announced the deal.

Edmonton signed Bethel-Thompson to a one-year deal just over a week ago. Bethel-Thompson and Gittens were teammates in Toronto in 2022 when the Argos won the Grey Cup.

The five-foot-11, 191-pound Gittens, who played collegiately at Wilfrid Laurier, had a breakout 2022 season, registering 81 catches for 1,101 yards and five touchdowns — all career highs.

But injuries this past year limited Gittens to 35 receptions for 416 yards and a touchdown in 10 regular-season contests.

Toronto selected Gittens, 26, in the third round of the '16 CFL draft. He was a CFL all-star in 2022 in addition to being the East Division's top Canadian.

The six-foot-five, 295-pound Ceresna registered 48 tackles and 12 sacks last season, both career highs. He also had a forced fumble.

Ceresna joins the Argos after four seasons with Edmonton. He began his CFL tenure with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2018 before being dealt to Alberta.

Ceresna has appeared in 75 career CFL regular-season games, registering 163 tackles, 37 sacks and six forced fumbles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press