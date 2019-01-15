Sources: Chiefs activate starting guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to receive a boost prior to their AFC championship game showdown Sunday against the New England Patriots.

On Tuesday, the club activated starting right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from injured reserve, sources told Yahoo Sports. Duvernay-Tardif has been on IR since Week 5, when he suffered a fractured fibula.

Duvernay-Tardif, 27, has been a starter for the last four seasons. He had been working with the scout team in recent weeks as he worked to recover. In his place, rookie Andrew Wylie had started at right guard.

To clear room for Duvernay-Tardif, the Chiefs released safety Ron Parker.

Kansas City Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was injured in Week 5. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

