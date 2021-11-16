Source: Blue Jays, pitcher Berrios agree to seven-year extension

In this article:

TORONTO —

The Toronto Blue Jays are locking up starting pitcher Jose Berrios to a long-term deal.

A team source says the two sides have agreed to a seven-year extension worth US$131 million, pending a physical.

Berrios was 12-9 last season with a 3.52 earned-run average.

The 27-year-old right-hander was acquired by the Blue Jays in a mid-season deal with Minnesota.

Berrios made his big-league debut with the Twins in 2016.

He was due to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2021.

