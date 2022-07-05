Source: Alejandro Pozuelo leaving Toronto FC for Inter Miami CF

TORONTO — Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo is leaving Toronto FC for Inter Miami CF.

A source, granted anonymity because the deal had not been announced, confirmed that the 30-year-old Spanish playmaker is on the move.

Pozuelo, who won MLS MVP honours in 2020, is out of contract with Toronto this summer.

At US$4.69 million this year, he is the fourth-highest paid player in MLS, according to numbers released in April by the MLS Players Association.

Pozuelo's departure opens up a designated player spot for Toronto, with speculation that another European import may be on the way. The source said Toronto will receive assets in exchange, but not a player.

TFC is awaiting Thursday's start of the MLS secondary transfer window to deploy Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito.

Toronto's other two DPs are Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo and Insigne. Salcedo has been sidelined by a family matter of late.

Toronto acquired Pozuelo in March 2019 from Belgium's KRC Genk as a designated player. In four seasons with TFC, he has 26 goals and 31 assists in league play. And at his best, he was the straw that stirred the Toronto drink, with great vision on the field.

Pozuelo won MLS MVP honours in 2020 when he collected nine goals and 10 assists in 23 games — helping Toronto to the second-best overall record in the league during the pandemic-shortened season.

He was named to the MLS Best XI for the second straight season in 2020, leading MLS in chances created (70) and game-winning goals (5). Pozuelo was the only Toronto player to start every match that season, ranking ninth in the league in minutes played.

Pozuelo helped guide Toronto FC to the second-best overall record in the league, finishing second in the Eastern Conference behind the Philadelphia Union.

