Bottle of wine to cost 45p more in alcohol tax raid

Ben Riley-Smith
Bottle of wine
The price of a bottle of wine is expected to rise by around 45p thanks to an alcohol tax raid to be announced in Wednesday’s Budget.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is set to confirm alcohol duties will rise with inflation from Aug 1 despite cost of living pressures, The Telegraph understands.

At the same time, a new system for taxing alcohol will come into effect - with stronger drinks having higher duties.

As a result of the measures, around 90 per cent of all still wines will be hit with a tax increase this summer, according to industry estimates - with the rises likely to be passed on to consumers in higher prices.

It will be the biggest duty increase for wine in more than 50 years, according to the Wine and Spirit Trade Association.

Treasury ministers will likely argue that the industry has received large amounts of government support in the last three years since the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

However, industry figures are expected to speak out against the rise, arguing that many alcoholic drinks are heavily taxed and drinkers are already facing a squeeze.

The duty increase for all alcoholic drinks is expected to be at least 10 per cent and could be higher, with the Treasury due to use a recent figure from the Retail Price Index (RPI) for inflation.

But a second change will also come into effect at the same time, with the Government’s long-awaited shake-up of alcohol duties also kicking in this August.

The new system is based on alcoholic strength, with stronger drinks getting taxed more and weaker drinks being taxed less.

Some drinks - such as wine - are set to get a double whammy, being taxed more first because of the duty rise and then because of the impact of the new system.

A bottle of still wine will be taxed around 44p more from August, according to analysis by the Wine and Spirit Trade Association.

Analysts for the trade body believe that is the biggest increase in duty on wine since rates were standardised in 1971. It would be double the last biggest rise of 22p a bottle in 1975.

A bottle of port will be taxed £1.29 more and a bottle of sherry will be taxed 97p more, according to the analysis, which is based on the Treasury using a 10 per cent figure for inflation.

However, the tax on some alcoholic drinks will drop under the new system, even with duties rising with inflation.

Cans of gin and tonic will drop by 5p, according to the industry analysis. The tax owed on sparkling wines will also fall, thanks to Treasury support previously announced.

'Crippling blow'

Miles Beale, chief executive of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association, issued a last-minute plea, saying: “We are calling on the Chancellor to extend the freeze on alcohol duty to avoid pushing up prices for consumers, who are facing the worst cost of living crisis in decades.

“History has shown that freezing alcohol duty delivers increased revenue to the Exchequer. If duty rates went up by RPI, this would have been a crippling blow to the UK alcohol industry and consumers who would have to pay the price for tax rises.”

'Investment zones'

In a separate Budget announcement, Mr Hunt will reveal that the idea of “investment zones” floated in Liz Truss’s brief premiership are being bought back under Rishi Sunak.

Twelve investment zones are going to be created, with each getting £80 million worth of tax incentives to encourage businesses to build and develop in them.

Eight will be in England, specifically in the East Midlands, Greater Manchester, Liverpool, North East, South Yorkshire, Tees Valley, West Midlands, and West Yorkshire.

Exact locations are to be determined. The other four will be in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, with the devolved administrations to lead on which sites win out.

The tax incentives for the areas could include 100 per cent Stamp Duty Land Tax relief, 100 per cent Business Rates relief, or Employer National Insurance Contributions Relief. The specifics are to be determined.

Mr Hunt said: “True levelling up must be about local wealth creation and local decision-making to unblock obstacles to regeneration.

“From unleashing opportunity through new investment zones, to a new approach to accelerating R&D [research and development] in city regions, we are delivering on our key priority to supercharge growth across the country.”

