Soup Holdings (SGX:5KI) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Soup Holdings (SGX:5KI) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Soup Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = S$2.3m ÷ (S$27m - S$10m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Soup Holdings has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 2.1% it's much better.

Check out our latest analysis for Soup Holdings

roce
roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Soup Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Soup Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Soup Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 14% from 17% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Soup Holdings' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Soup Holdings. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 49% in the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for Soup Holdings (2 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Latest Stories

  • Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi banned from Indian stock market

    India's market regulator says they were involved in share price manipulation.

  • A New Bull Market Is Coming: 3 TSX Stocks I’d Load Up on Before it Gets Here

    The TSX is gearing toward recovery in 2023. Now is the right time to invest in stocks that can benefit from a growing economy. The post A New Bull Market Is Coming: 3 TSX Stocks I’d Load Up on Before it Gets Here appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 1 Valuable Dividend Stock (With an 8.2% Yield) I’m Buying Right Now

    This dividend stock is one I discuss a lot, and for good reason, with plenty of value for both short- and long-term investors on the TSX today. The post 1 Valuable Dividend Stock (With an 8.2% Yield) I’m Buying Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Create Stable Passive Income for Life With This 6.41% Dividend Stock

    If this dividend stock reaches 52-week highs and continues on, you could get a steal today on passive income that lasts forever! The post Create Stable Passive Income for Life With This 6.41% Dividend Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now if You Want to Retire in 20 Years

    If you want to retire in the next 20 years, set it and forget it with these three dividend stocks that offer value and income! The post 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now if You Want to Retire in 20 Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • The Top 3 Canadian Bank Stocks to Bulk Up Your TFSA

    TD Bank (TSX:TD) and other top Canadian bank stocks are worth stashing in your TFSA after first-quarter earnings season. The post The Top 3 Canadian Bank Stocks to Bulk Up Your TFSA appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 6 reasons why the stock market is poised to see its strongest rally of 2023 over the next 2 months, according to Fundstrat

    If the stock market seasonals play out like Lee expects, the S&P 500 could rally 7% to just below 4,300 by the end of April.

  • Germany and Italy block Brussels from banning petrol and diesel cars

    Germany and Italy have thrown a planned European Union ban on new petrol and diesel cars into disarray as they seek exemptions to protect their powerful car industries.

  • Tesla stock will sell off this month after 'off the chart' rally as retail investors lose excitement over Elon Musk, research firm says

    Everyday traders have poured into Tesla to start the year, but with Musk's master plan falling relatively flat, that trend could reverse.

  • TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Legit Chance at $1 Million

    Growth stocks such as CrowdStrike should be part of your TFSA portfolio, as they can potentially generate game-changing returns. The post TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Legit Chance at $1 Million appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • I Keep Buying Shares of This Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

    Some of the best long-term stocks on the market are also some of the most defensive. Here’s a dividend stock I keep buying shares of. The post I Keep Buying Shares of This Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Better Buy: Suncor Energy or Cenovus?

    Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is a large TSX energy company that is very popular. Could its smaller peer Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) be better? The post Better Buy: Suncor Energy or Cenovus? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Bank of Canada to hold rates steady in 2023, budget watchdog says

    The Bank of Canada will hold its key policy rate at the current level of 4.5% until the end of this year and will start cutting rates in January 2024, Canada's independent budgetary watchdog forecast on Thursday. The central bank has raised rates at a record pace over the past year to tame inflation that hit a four-decade high of 8.1% in June. After its last hike in January, the Bank of Canada became the first major central bank fighting global inflation to say it would likely "pause" further moves as long as prices continue to come down as it has forecast.

  • Better Buy: BCE Stock or TELUS Stock?

    BCE stock and TELUS stock are both blue-chip stocks for dividend income. One is a slightly better buy. Here's why! The post Better Buy: BCE Stock or TELUS Stock? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Athabasca Oil Stock Is on a Tear This Year!

    Since the pandemic, Athabasca Oil stock has returned a massive 2,200%. The post Athabasca Oil Stock Is on a Tear This Year! appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 1 Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify

    Are you looking for tech stocks to add to your portfolio? Here’s one I’d buy before Shopify! The post <strong>1 Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify</strong> appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • BoC expected to hold interest rate next week, one year after aggressive cycle began

    OTTAWA — One year after the Bank of Canada's aggressive rate hike cycle began, economists widely expect the central bank will stick to its plan of holding its key interest rate steady at its next scheduled announcement. In making its rate decision next week, the central bank likely feels assured about its move to pause rate hikes, said Karyne Charbonneau, given recent economic data showing inflation is trending downward and the economy has slowed. "They wouldn't want to announce a pause and then

  • Interest rates have skyrocketed. So why hasn't the rate on your savings account budged?

    As anyone with a mortgage can attest, the cost to borrow money has gotten a lot more expensive this year. Banks were swift to pass on the rate hikes the Bank of Canada implemented as part of its aggressive campaign to tame inflation. Variable rate home loans routinely top five per cent right now, more than twice what they were a year ago. But the same can't be said of savings accounts, which are not paying out much more today than they were a year ago, when the Bank of Canada's lending rate was

  • Used Car Market: Who Are the Biggest Winners and Losers as Prices Drop?

    With the price of food continuing to rise, at least consumers are seeing relief in one spending category: The price of used cars is dropping in line with rising interest rates and decreased consumer...

  • Canadian $ forecasts stay upbeat as analysts eye global recovery: Reuters poll

    Analysts are sticking to their forecasts for a stronger Canadian dollar over the coming year, expecting an improved global economy and less central bank uncertainty that would boost the commodity-linked currency, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. The loonie has weakened about 8% since March 2022 as aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks to tackle inflation cooled prospects for the global economy this year. According to the median forecast of more than 30 currency analysts in the March poll, the Canadian dollar will strengthen 1.5% to 1.34 per U.S. dollar, or 72.63 U.S. cents, in three months' time, matching last month's forecast.