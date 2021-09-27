Sounders now first after 2-1 win over Sporting KC

  • Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan attacks the ball past Sporting Kansas City defender Andreu Fontas during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)
    Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan attacks the ball past Sporting Kansas City defender Andreu Fontas during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)
  • Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)
    Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)
  • Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda edges around Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)
    Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda edges around Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)
  • Sporting Kansas City midfielder Graham Zusi knocks the ball away from an attacking Seattle Sounders defender Will Bruin during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)
    Sporting Kansas City midfielder Graham Zusi knocks the ball away from an attacking Seattle Sounders defender Will Bruin during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)
  • Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia reacts after conceding a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)
    Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia reacts after conceding a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)
  • Seattle Sounders defender Brad Smith leaps up to bring down the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)
    Seattle Sounders defender Brad Smith leaps up to bring down the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)
  • Sporting Kansas City forward Khiry Shelton goes up for a header during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)
    Sporting Kansas City forward Khiry Shelton goes up for a header during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Cristian Roldan and Will Bruin scored after backend giveaways and the Seattle Sounders defeated Sporting Kansas City 2-1 in a first-place showdown Sunday night.

With their league-best eighth road win and first at Kansas City in more than eight years the Sounders (14-5-6) moved over Sporting (13-6-6) in the Western Division.

Roldan redirected Brad Smith's centering pass in the 31st minute for the only goal of the first half.

Raul Ruidiaz swiped a ball at the top of the circle, made a couple nifty moves to get past three defenders before the Will Bruin nodded the ball home in the 55th minute.

Kansas City, which had the better of the offensive pressure, broke through with their first shot on goal in the 60th minute. Johnny Russell got the ball from a poorly defended set piece and put it in off the keeper.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

