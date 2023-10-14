Sound Off for Oct. 14, 2023

Thanks Joe

Gas prices are down almost 50 cents in the past month. Thank you President Biden for getting them down so fast.

Parking issues

Almost all the time there is plenty of space to park cars in your driveway. Lots of people are too lazy to go out and move cars so you can leave. Most driveways will accommodate four cars. The last thing people need to do is park in the streets. People can’t park in the streets on busy roadways so it should not be allowed on less busy streets.

Ruining Utopia

A Sound Off writer suggests that people who whine and complain about Mississippi should move to the various Utopian states they describe in glowing terms. The problem is that people take their personalities with them, and a state full of whiners and complainers is no Utopia.

Democratic platform?

Brandon Presley is pro life. He turns to the Bible for guidance. He supports lowering taxes. He supports balanced budgets. Which of these is a plank of the Democrat platform?

Real estate values

Trump and his lawyers are claiming that real estate values are “subjective.” Since when? That would mean you could reject all legitimate appraisals of your property and just make up your own. For instance if the buyer loves a gold toilet, the property is worth more and if they hate it, it’s worth less. Really?

Speaking skills

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s speech in Israel was exactly the speech I wanted my president to deliver. But he can’t. So, thank you, Mr. Secretary.

Lottery thoughts

Someone just won the lottery of $1.73 billion dollars. Is that large of a jackpot really necessary? The lottery should drop the odds where more people can share the wins. Maybe drop the odds once the pot reaches $100 million. What’s the difference if one person wins $100 million every week for 17 weeks or one person wins every 17 weeks. Lotto still takes in same amount of money. Also lowering odds will have more split pots.

