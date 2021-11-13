Sound Off for Nov. 13

Future attractions

Current mayors along the Coast or the tourism commission should look into bringing attractions such as indoor rock climbing, indoor skydiving and all-season outfitter businesses like SHEELS that are family oriented. A small, 900-seat outdoor amphitheater that looks over the Gulf is another great idea. There are many more innovative investments that will attract tourism, and these are just a few examples. Hopefully we can get some of these companies to take a chance on our biggest secret here.

Freedom of choice

To the Sound Off writer that isn’t going to spend his or her money at restaurants that do not require their employees to be vaccinated: Isn’t freedom of choice wonderful?

Is electric really worth it?

I’d happily drive an electric car to reduce the amount of fossil fuel emissions I add to the problem. But if the car battery has to be charged every day, and my electric company’s power plant runs on fossil fuel, how have I helped anything?

Mandate not best solution

Yes, OSHA has many safety mandates, but thousands of workers have never left their job over a requirement to use hearing, visual, or breathing protection devices. Being retired military, I can tell you that our military, same as our country, is not a dictatorship. You are sworn to obey the orders of superior officers, but if you feel the order is unlawful, you can refuse it in some cases. That legality would be decided in a court. I want everyone vaccinated, but with thousands of military, medical, first responders and other essential workers possibly being lost at this time, it would add disaster to the pandemic. A mandate is not the best solution.

Meggan Gray’s move

So what did we learn from the Meggan Gray saga? We learned that one local broadcaster cares about the health and well-being of its employees and the community they serve, and the other does not.

I-10 construction help

I sure hope that President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill includes the re-surfacing of Interstate 10 between exits 13 and 28. The noise is so loud when driving on that stretch of highway that you can’t hear the person sitting next to you.

Drunk driving and gun control

Congress wants automakers to create technology that stops drunks from driving. How about stopping irresponsible people from having a gun?

Submit your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com.