Sound Off for March 6

Popp’s Ferry bridge

Thank you, Mayor Gilich. A toll bridge work may work in Orange Beach, but we aren’t Alabama. Tolls would penalize hard working Gulf Coast residents and taxpayers.

Gas prices

The entire world is watching Putin forcefully take over Ukraine, mainly for its oil reserves, and people think gas prices have risen because of electric cars.

The next thing

Republicans have moved from anti-mask mandates and vaccinations to anti-critical race theory teachings. Do you ever wonder what they stand for? We should ask candidates what they plan to do to solve any of the problems we are faced with.

Price gouging?

There’s no doubt there is price gouging when there is a 20-cent difference per gallon of gas less a few miles away. Fight back, checkout gasbuddy.com and find your closest station.

Temporary coverage

The world is outraged as we see and hear the daily atrocities from Ukraine, much of it coming from Ukrainian citizens with cell phones. Cell phone use is dependent on cell towers. When Putin has control of most of Ukraine, you can be sure he will disable those towers and then ban the media. We may not see much of what happens in Ukraine after that.

Submit your Sound Offs for consideration to soundoff@sunherald.com.