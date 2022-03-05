Sound Off for March 5

Wind pool issues

Why does anybody think that basically stealing money from the wind pool fund is a good idea? $250 million is a drop in the bucket these days for rebuilding and everyone knows it. I’ve paid my $4,000 to $5,000 each year since Hurricane Katrina, as have others, to help rebuild after a storm, not to fund someone’s health care fund. That should be funded by the people who use it. Only those who have paid into it should have a right to wind pool money.

Gas prices skyrocket

Another price hike at the pump. Starting to think maybe it’s all about spurring electric car sales and nothing to do with the war. There are a lot of Congress and senators who have stock in battery companies.

The Oscars

I am saddened to read that the Oscars will hand out several awards in the hours prior to the televised ceremony. Since I have not watched for better than 20 years, I guess I will get over it.

We need clean energy

The coke dust that is settling on Gulfport Harbor is just another example of why we need to go to clean energy. Our cancer rates are especially high in this area, and that is a direct result of living in an oil drilling area. Making the switch to clean energy will cost jobs, but workers will be needed to make and maintain the switch. It’s time we face facts that we are hurting ourselves and our children.

