Sound Off for March 20

Car insurance cameras are worth it

There’s a problem with tying car insurance to being able to get a tag. People simply sign up for the minimal required insurance, get the tag and then cancel the insurance. Cameras matching cars and drivers to the current insurance database is a great idea. I don’t care if the camera company gets a cut. Anything legal to lower the number of uninsured motorists is worth it.

Courthouse Road green space

The Courthouse Road green space is terrible. I don’t think it’s been cut since being rebuilt. Why try to make a nice road if you’re not going to keep it nice? If my yard looks like that, I would be getting letters from the city.

Ocean Springs traffic cameras

Do you really think you will save money on uninsured motorist insurance? Try buying just uninsured motorist. If you file an uninsured motorist claim, it will pay the difference between your deductible on collision ($500) and the deductible for uninsured motorist ($200). It will then show up like you wrecked your car and your premium will reflect as so. How about no liability and you insure your own vehicle? You could save a lot more money.

Is the county losing money?

Are we not, by law, required to update property deeds when an owner passes away? I just scrolled through Hancock County’s property map and notice an abundance of properties still reflect the name of an owner who has been deceased for years. Could it be the deceased owner was over age 65 or disabled? That would mean a reduced property tax bill, and descendants do not want to pay higher tax since they do not qualify for a special exemption on their own accord. The county has been losing money for years.

Car insurance cameras

Enforcement is the key. A few years ago, I was hit by a driver with no proof of insurance. The driver told the investigating officer that he had insurance but did not have the document on him at the time. The officer gave the other driver until the following Monday (accident was on the weekend) to provide proof of insurance. I followed up with the officer with two phone calls to see if proof was provided. It was not. When I pushed the officer about ticketing the individual, he refused to issue a ticket and told me that if I wanted to pursue the matter I could file a lawsuit myself. With that being said, I think cameras should be looking for missing and expired tags as well.

