Sound Off for March 19

Ocean Springs traffic cams

The Ocean Springs traffic cameras are nothing more than greed. More money for the politicians. Your tax dollars should pay for services for the greater good. It’s nothing more than a bribe payoff by Securix and another windfall for the politicians. In most other states if you don’t have insurance, you can’t get a tag. How about body cams on politicians to see what crimes they are committing.

Real cause of inflation

I know it’s currently popular to blame President Joe Biden for the current inflation — sometimes even Donald Trump. However, they’ve had little to do with it. I think the real cause is the ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic now hitting home. The well-intentioned efforts to combat the economic downturn during the worst of the pandemic allowed many to just barely survive, but it also allowed many others to stay out of the job market too long. Labor is still in short supply. Many companies have been forced to raise minimum wages. Labor shortages and higher labor costs have led to higher costs for producing goods and services. Instead of getting a reset from COVID at a lower economic baseline, our government borrowed and distributed trillions of stimulus dollars and instead we’re getting an economic reset at a much higher cost-of-living level.

Blame Putin

People please don’t blame people of Russian decent in this country for what the evil Vladimir Putin is doing. That is wrong.

Get a job

Weekly unemployment claims were down last week around historical norms. But continuing claims remain at almost 1.5 million and 11 million jobs remain vacant. The labor market is tight. There are more jobs available than unemployed workers. Help wanted signs are literally everywhere. Now is the time to get off the couch and go to work. Change your geography if necessary. Start or change a career.

