Sound Off for March 13

Blame for gas prices

If you’re outraged over the rising price of gasoline, consider this fact: the CEOs of Chevron, Phillips 66, Valero and ConocoPhillips each made over $20 million in income last year. I don’t imagine any of them have a problem with paying over $5 a gallon for gasoline. But, yeah, let’s blame President Biden.

The switch isn’t easy

Switching to alternative fuels will take a long time. In the interim, we have to use our gas oil resources to keep our country running. If it was easy, ultra-green Europe would already be there instead of paying billions to NATO’s foe, Russia, for their dirtier oil. The overwhelming majority in this country cannot afford $60,000 for a vehicle.

What is leadership doing?

Sadly, Republican leadership headed by Gov. Tate Reeves in Mississippi has brought sustained inflation, headlined by escalating gasoline prices and taxes and rampant COVID-19 deaths.

The blame game

Stop blaming Trump for your failure. Stop the blame playing the blame game and take responsibility for record inflation and energy shortage. Stop the blame game and tell the American people what you are going to do about it. They will understand and do all they can to help.

Tesla driver speaks out

I invested in Tesla, and electric cars are great but I laugh at “everyone get an electric car or hybrid” because of the cost and unavailability. The United States needs to be energy independent to minimize the effects of world situations. Recent policies have prevented this, so yes, a majority of the gas price increase is Biden’s fault.

Trump wants a plane

Former President Donald Trump now wants his supporters to buy him a plane. Yes, an airplane. I would say a jet. He bought he and his friends yachts with the last millions you donated. Gone fishing yet? I doubt you will ever ride on that plane either.

Submit your Sound Offs for consideration to soundoff@sunherald.com.