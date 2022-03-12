Sound Off for March 12, 2022

Sun Herald readers
·3 min read

Safety issue

Here is a safety issue. As I was walking across a grocery store parking lot, the parking stripes are very slippery. These were not in a newly painted parking lot, but the rain has made then extremely slick. I slipped, but caught myself. This has happened before and I thought nothing of it. But do be careful and watch where you are stepping.

Nice work

I attended the opening night performance of “A Streetcar Named Desire” at the Mary C. Cultural Center. I was blow away by the cast and the set. Great job guys. Please make plans to see it.

Life advice

When Tiger Woods was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, he said this: “Nothing is ever going to be given to you. Everything is going to be earned. If you don’t go out and put in the work, the effort, one you’re not going to get the results and two, and more important, you don’t deserve it. You didn’t earn it.”

Do your job

No, your child running unsupervised through the restaurant is not cute. You’re responsibility is to make your child behave or remove them. The rest of the patrons are not interested in your child jumping on the chairs and tables, pulling on the decorations, yelling or making the chimes on the door activate repeatedly. Take charge and do your job.

Trash pickup

The difference in trash service between Gulfport and the rest of Harrison County, including Biloxi, is all with the provider. Harrison County uses Waste Management with the exception of Gulfport who uses WastePro. I remember the original contract work/negotiations and Gulfport was in love with WastePro and worked very hard to ensure they got the contract.

Republican heart?

The article in Sound Off by the person laughing because they can afford high gas prices, but assume liberals can’t, shines a light on the Republican heart. Instead of laughing at others less fortunate, try being thankful for what you have. I’m a liberal and can afford to fill up my car. It’s is a hybrid with a 10-gallon tank.

Not appropriate

Vice President Harris is embarrassingly naive’ and unprepared to represent us on such a monumental stage and critical moment. The Biden administration gave her no deliverable to Ukraine and said publicly she was there as an emblem of our solidarity. A mission but no support. However, her giggling at the podium when Ukrainians are dying to save their independence was offensive, no matter if innocent. It betrays her nervousness and lack of empathy for the gravity of the situation. It’s like laughing inappropriately at a funeral.

Proper blame?

The Thursday paper had more Sound Offs blaming President Biden and Democrats for high gas prices. I will not waste space explaining the truth about the cause of high gas prices, but I wonder why these people continue to feed into the frenzy of misinformed people. The truth is out there and easy to understand. It seems that no matter how much proof is out there showing the earth is round, there will be those that will argue that it is flat.

An observation

It appears that the Jackson County electorate can do a better job of selecting the county school superintendent than the school board.

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com

