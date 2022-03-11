Sound Off for March 11, 2022

Safe travels

Good luck, Dr. Dobbs, and best wishes in your new endeavor. You were the voice of reason in a very difficult time and the one I counted on when I wanted a straight answer about COVID. Thank you again for all you do for Mississippi.

Seeking answers

The mayor of Gulfport needs to ask Biloxi’s mayor how they manage to limit trash on their streets. There is a noticeable difference.

Evil laugh

Every time I fill up with gas, I smile because I can afford it and a lot of Democrats who voted for Biden can’t. And I give out an evil laugh.

Brain drain

Talented, intelligent, educated Russians are beginning to flee from Russia to avoid the censorship, oppression and confinement that are being instated under Putin. It is just like when Jews and others fled from Nazi Germany when Hitler’s leadership began to bear down. The loss of such good people was a tragedy for Nazi Germany and it will be a terrible loss for Russia ... but it will be a great gain for the countries to whom those good people go.

Election consequences

You are right. Elections do have consequences. Donald Trump rolled back fuel efficiency standards to ensure you stay as dependent on fossil fuels as corporate interest demands. Bet all these new car owners wish they were getting more miles to the gallon now. All of these complainers of gas prices are just mad because they’ve been suckered by corporate and political interests.

Feeling sad

It saddens me that people are more focused on being inconvenienced by higher gas prices than the fact that WW3 might happen. It speaks to the obsession with the phrase: “What’s in it for me?”

Better editing

Please, please, please hire me as your proofreader. I will work for free. Every day there are misspellings and grammatical errors in the paper, two today on the first page. Do you not have spell check?

Baseball players

An $80 million bonus pool and $725,000 minimum salary is their demands. The salary of professional baseball players is more than probably 99% of Americans. Let them remain locked out.

Story continues

To clarify

One writer says that the best way to stop high gas prices is to not vote Democratic. Does this person really think that Democratic presidents like high gas prices when the blame always (incorrectly) goes to them? Believe me, Biden, or any president, would move heaven and earth to keep gas prices down so they can get re-elected.The second point is that another writer said that gas prices are high because Biden is pushing a clean energy agenda. This is not true, but who said that going to clean energy is a bad thing? Trucks are now going to hybrid or electric. If you had one of these vehicles right now, you would be unaffected by Putin’s war.

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com