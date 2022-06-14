Sound Off for June 14

·2 min read

Pride Month

Pride, in the sense of the term “pride” referring to the month of June being dedicated to the LGBTQ+ movement, is not a sinful sort of pride, but the pride of integrity and being able to be yourself without interference. For preachers who preach against pride to call it a sin is wrong. How can a person who calls him or herself a Christian believe that?

Gun violence

I am so disappointed in Sen. Roger Wicker and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith for not supporting bipartisan legislation to curb gun violence. Both of them are going to permanently lose the respect of the reasonable citizens of Mississippi.

The department of justice?

The headline news story in the Sunday paper details the many criminal violations of an ex-federal agent, violations which would put you or I in federal prison for many years. However, the U.S. Attorney for the Department of Justice has “declined” to seek a federal indictment for this individual. We wonder how many more violations this individual got away with while he was employed by the federal government.

The price of gas

The price of gas is only relevant as it relates to consumption. American society has been structured to maximize fossil fuel consumption, neglecting to invest in the infrastructure necessary for mass transit, walkable communities, or alternative modes of transportation. Those blaming the current administration for the “fuel crises” would rather grasp for the fantasies propagated by Donald Trump and fossil fuel industry than exhibit the courage to confront the structural problems of American energy consumption.

Trash at the Lighthouse

Driving by the Biloxi Lighthouse Sunday afternoon was unbelievable. The litter was so bad it was so bad it was flowing across U.S. 90. Does anyone ever write a ticket or warning for littering? Better yet, how about some trash cans in the parking lot? It’s not the city’s fault, but someone needs to educate some people.

Submit your Sound Offs for consideration to soundoff@sunherald.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • After busy off-season, new-look Redblacks ready to move on from dismal 3-11 campaign

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks believe significant moves made by first-year general manager Shawn Burke, and the integration of new players into the team atmosphere, will help the team improve on its ugly 3-11 record from last year. Redblacks head coach Paul LaPolice said team-building was a key factor throughout training camp with a number of new faces joining the team. "We did a lot of team-building stuff over the course of training camp to make sure these guys .. jelled with the new crew," LaP

  • Andreescu advances to second round at Berlin with win over Siniakova

    BERLIN — Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu won her first grass-court match of the season with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Katerina Siniakova in first-round action Monday at the Bett1Open. Andreescu came through in a match where both players had trouble holding serve. The native of Mississauga, Ont., who turns 22 on Thursday, broke Siniakova seven times on 11 chances, while Siniakova was slightly less opportunistic with six successful breaks on 13 chances. Andreescu will face another Czech

  • Caleb Houstan helped Scottie Barnes acclimate to Toronto

    Canadian prospect Caleb Houstan details his history with Scottie Barnes, how he would fit with the Raptors' vision and what he's learned about NBA draft workouts over the past few weeks.

  • Final Fantasy XVI new story details

    Get to know more story details about Final Fantasy XV, which is coming next summer.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Blue Jays president asks for end of program that shuts down street near Rogers Centre

    TORONTO — Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is asking the City of Toronto to end a program that closes a busy roadway near Rogers Centre on weekends to allow for pedestrian traffic. In an open letter to the city, Shapiro says the ActiveTO program, which was started in 2020 to give people more space to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts baseball fans trying to get to Rogers Centre for weekend games. The program includes several Toronto streets, including Lakeshore West, which runs j

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Hedman: Lightning need to play best game of series to win in New York

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have to win at least one game at Madison Square Garden to overcome the Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final. Heading into Game 5 in New York, Victor Hedman believes his team have to play their best game of the series to stand a chance.&nbsp;

  • Rapinoe, Morgan back with U.S. for World Cup qualifiers

    Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan have been included on the U.S. roster for next month's CONCACAF W Championship, which will determine four of the region's teams in the 2023 Women's World Cup. Rapinoe and Morgan have not been on a U.S. roster since last October as coach Vlatko Andonovski evaluated younger players in the run-up to qualifying. The United States is the two-time defending World Cup champion. “So excited to be back with my gals!” Alex Morgan tweeted following Monday's announcement. Twent

  • Will the New York Rangers be back?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the prospects of future success for the Rangers after a surprise Eastern Conference final appearance.

  • Get to know the (UEFA) Champions League

    Here are five interesting facts about the world's most prestigious football tournament (UEFA).

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Lightning score two late goals to stun Rangers in Game 5

    The Lightning are on the brink of yet another trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Stamkos thriving in different role with Lightning

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos, at 32 and wrapping up his 14th season, is no longer one of the NHL’s most prolific scorers or even the second- or third-best player on his own team. The six-time All-Star and two-time “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner as the league’s leading goal scorer is the undisputed leader of the Tampa Bay Lightning, though, and one of the reasons the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are four wins away from the first three-peat in 40 years. Game 1 of the Stanley Cup F

  • Evans looking forward to seeing one defensive co-ordinators react to rules changes

    Quarterback Dane Evans of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats can't wait to see how CFL defensive co-ordinators adjust this season to the league's attempt to improve game flow and boost scoring. In April, the league unveiled nine rule changes with the aim of speeding up the flow of games and increasing offence. The most significant were moving hashmarks closer to the centre of the field and allowing teams to take the ball at the 40-yard line following a successful field goal or single instead of the 35. Tea

  • Head coaches Jones, LaPolice open CFL season with high expectations

    Montreal's Khari Jones and Ottawa's Paul LaPolice face similar pressures heading into the CFL regular season. The head coaches are both in the final year of their respective CFL contracts. In the results-based business that is pro football, each needs an improved showing by their club to secure extensions. Adding to the urgency, both Jones and LaPolice weren't hired by their general managers. Montreal GM Danny Maciocia and Ottawa counterpart Shawn Burke both inherited their head coaches and thus