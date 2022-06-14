Sound Off for June 14

Pride Month

Pride, in the sense of the term “pride” referring to the month of June being dedicated to the LGBTQ+ movement, is not a sinful sort of pride, but the pride of integrity and being able to be yourself without interference. For preachers who preach against pride to call it a sin is wrong. How can a person who calls him or herself a Christian believe that?

Gun violence

I am so disappointed in Sen. Roger Wicker and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith for not supporting bipartisan legislation to curb gun violence. Both of them are going to permanently lose the respect of the reasonable citizens of Mississippi.

The department of justice?

The headline news story in the Sunday paper details the many criminal violations of an ex-federal agent, violations which would put you or I in federal prison for many years. However, the U.S. Attorney for the Department of Justice has “declined” to seek a federal indictment for this individual. We wonder how many more violations this individual got away with while he was employed by the federal government.

The price of gas

The price of gas is only relevant as it relates to consumption. American society has been structured to maximize fossil fuel consumption, neglecting to invest in the infrastructure necessary for mass transit, walkable communities, or alternative modes of transportation. Those blaming the current administration for the “fuel crises” would rather grasp for the fantasies propagated by Donald Trump and fossil fuel industry than exhibit the courage to confront the structural problems of American energy consumption.

Trash at the Lighthouse

Driving by the Biloxi Lighthouse Sunday afternoon was unbelievable. The litter was so bad it was so bad it was flowing across U.S. 90. Does anyone ever write a ticket or warning for littering? Better yet, how about some trash cans in the parking lot? It’s not the city’s fault, but someone needs to educate some people.

