Sound Off for Jan. 9

Belk doors

Someone please help me here. How does Belk keeping their south door locked stop anyone from walking around the mall?

Stay home if you’re sick

You have the flu, omicron and delta COVID variants going around now. If you’re positive for any of them and have been vaccinated, employers and schools say it’s OK to come through their doors. Now you’ve created a superspreader environment. No wonder our data is at its highest. It’s ridiculous. Stay home if you’re sick.

Oldest WWII veteran

Rest in peace, Mr. Lawrence Brooks, and thank you and your family for your service and sacrifices you made for this great country.

Basektball & quarantine

Gulfport High School girls basketball has canceled upcoming games against Hancock and Meridian due to quarantining. However, they are still attending other high school basketball games. How does that work?

Frightening spread

It’s unbelievable what is going on in our community. Who can be brave enough to do what’s right? COVID positive people are not quarantining. We don’t have anything but prayer to help those trying to get out of this. Imagine life in our older years when we are dependent on these people. The spread is frightening.

Monoclonal antibody treatments

I see that Gov. Tate Reeves is blaming President Joe Biden for not supplying monoclonal antibody treatments. Make up your mind, governor. The federal government offers you money for more Medicaid to help the state and you don’t want the help. You can’t have it both ways. How about trying it get people vaccinated? Yes, it’s a personal choice to vaccinate but leaders should try to encourage sound medical advice. Maybe then you wouldn’t need so many monoclonal antibody treatments.

