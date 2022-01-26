Sound Off for Jan. 26, 2021

·1 min read

Sloppy trash pickup

The WastePro trucks are seen leaking trash from their trucks. Often times trash is thrown from trash bins. They clearly have little pride in their work or bad management.

Crabmeat is pricy

The price of crabmeat will always be high. Did we forget the BP oil spill, and then the Mississippi River diversion? We are fortunate that crabmeat at any price is available, thanks to the fishermen that continue to deliver.

Critical Race Theory

In Sunday’s paper there was a Sound Off that said we should include teaching Critical Race Theory in our schools because it means teaching facts about history as it really happened. Not so, and the teaching of critical race theory should be totally excluded from all classrooms. It is nothing more than “theory” just as the title reads. It is opinion and speculation and not fact or proof of anything.

COVID vaccines at hospital

Unvaccinated nurses in our area say they feel that they are being treated as expendable when they are asked to get vaccinated. The COVID vaccination actually should make one feel valued. If I was an employer, I would want my workers to be safe from sickness and death. Denying them them the vaccine would make them expendable, because without the vaccine their chances of getting sick and dying would be greater. Today we pump so many possibly-toxic vaccines into our babies with no hesitation, but balk at getting vaccinated ourselves. How does this make sense? Please, just get the shot so that this pandemic will finally go away.

Submit your Sound Offs for consideration to soundoff@sunherald.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Moioli replaces Goggia as Italy's flag bearer at Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — Defending snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will replace Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics after the latter’s injury over the weekend. The Italian Olympic Committee announced the change on Tuesday after president Giovanni Malagò spoke with Goggia about her rehabilitation program. Goggia was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. The 29-year-old skier sprained her left knee, partially tore a cru

  • 3 flips for Hirano but a 4th win for James at Winter X

    ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Ayumu Hirano landed the triple cork. Scotty James rode away with the win. The calculus on the halfpipe remained hazy as ever Friday night when James notched his fourth career victory at the Winter X Games even though he didn't attempt snowboarding's most-difficult trick. The question heading into the Olympics is whether it's even worth it. Less than five weeks after becoming the first to do it in competition, Hirano again landed a triple-flipping jump on his first trick. But,

  • Proposed French law banning hijab in sport is heinous and harmful

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. As I watched highlights from the Women's Asian Cup, I was delighted to see that the Iranian women's national soccer team was playing. For many years women in hijab (the headscarf worn by Muslim women) could not play soccer due to a hijab ban. This was struck down by FIFA in 2014. While it will take decades for Muslim women to emerge in elite development prog

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Packers activate Za'Darius Smith, Whitney Mercilus from IR

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have boosted their pass rush for the postseason by activating outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus from injured reserve. These moves clear the way for Smith to play his first game in over four months and Mercilus to suit up for the first time since mid-November when the top-seeded Packers (13-4) host the San Francisco 49ers (11-7) in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday night. Green Bay made room for them on the roster by releas

  • Appleton, Grubauer lead Kraken to 5-3 win over Panthers

    SEATTLE (AP) — Mason Appleton scored his first goal in nearly two months 26 seconds into the third period, Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Sunday night. Marcus Johansson, Yanni Gourde and Colin Blackwell all scored during Seattle’s three-goal second period, and Calle Jarnkrok added an empty-net goal in the final seconds. The Kraken won for the third time in four games. Seattle swept both games this season against the Panthers, who entered t

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher erased from his OHL team's record books

    Reid Boucher recently pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a minor for an incident involving a 12-year-old girl in 2011.

  • Penguins' Teddy Blueger out 6-to-8 weeks after jaw surgery

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger will miss 6-to-8 weeks after having surgery to repair a fractured jaw. Blueger was injured when Winnipeg's Brenden Dillon hit him into the glass on Sunday in the first period of Pittsburgh's 3-2 shootout victory over the Jets. Blueger left a trail of blood as he skated slowly from behind the Winnipeg net to the Penguins' bench. The game was delayed several minutes while crews cleaned up the ice. The 27-year-old Blueger has eight goals a

  • Titans challenge: Winning in playoffs after blowing top seed

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have taken big steps in four seasons with coach Mike Vrabel reaching an AFC championship game and earning back-to-back AFC South titles along with a No. 1 seed. Next up? Figuring out how to win again in the postseason if this franchise is to end a drought of reaching the Super Bowl now at 22 years and counting. “We’ve won a lot of games ...," Vrabel said Monday. “But we haven't won a playoff game in two years and that's when you have to be at your bes

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He

  • Embiid's double-double helps 76ers hold off Spurs, 115-109

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers held off a late rally to beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Sunday night. It was Embiid’s 14th straight game with at least 25 points. “What he’s doing is special,” Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris said. “We rely on him night in and night out. He’s the anchor for our team. The anchor for our offensive flow out there. I thought tonight he just did a great job of picking the game apart. Really getting every

  • Mets, Yankees had understanding on hitting coach Chávez

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets general manager Billy Eppler said he spoke to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman well before hiring away Eric Chávez as the team's hitting coach and that both sides had an understanding that Chávez may end up in Queens. The 44-year-old Chávez was hired by the Yankees in November as one of two assistants to new hitting coach Dillon Lawson — and projected to take on a role beyond his title. A few weeks later, the Mets hired the 17-year big leaguer to be their primary hittin

  • Malachi Flynn's dad blasts Raptors coach Nick Nurse for alleged treatment of his son

    "Why would you treat a good person like that?" Eric Flynn wrote on Facebook about Nick Nurse's relationship with Malachi.

  • CAS judges 'lacked anti-doping expertise' at Tokyo Olympics

    GENEVA (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has been criticized for picking judges to work at the Tokyo Olympics who were not expert enough to handle doping cases. Days before CAS opens its special Olympic courts at the Winter Games in Beijing, it was singled out in a wide-ranging report published by the World Anti-Doping Agency that broadly praised operations at last year's Tokyo Olympics. Some CAS judges in Tokyo had an “insufficient level of anti-doping knowledge” relating to rules and p

  • Fenton, Williams inactive for Chiefs against Bills

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs were missing backup cornerback Rashad Fenton and running back Darrel Williams against the Bills on Sunday night in a matchup of relatively healthy teams in the divisional round of the playoffs. Fenton hurt his back during pregame warmups last week and was not expected to play against Buffalo, while Williams has been dealing with a toe injury that limited him in the Chiefs' 42-21 wild-card win over the Steelers. That's where the injury list ends for the rematch

  • Chiefs hope Edwards-Helaire, Williams take field vs Bills

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs could have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire available for the first time in nearly a month when they play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night for a spot in their fourth consecutive AFC championship game. Edwards-Helaire practiced all week for the first time since hurting his collarbone in the second half against Pittsburgh on Dec. 26, though Chiefs coach Andy Reid stopped short of declaring him ready to go following Friday's workout. Last week, Reid was optimis

  • Sidney Crosby delivers supernatural, no-look nutmeg pass for absurd assist

    Penguins star Sidney Crosby delivered one of the finest passes you'll ever see on Tuesday night versus the Coyotes.

  • Joy Drop: Who knew shoveling snow could create so many smiles?

    Hello again! Ready for some smiles? There were huge dumps of snow in certain parts of the country and some great sledding to go along with it. But thank you to Toronto's Carter Trozzolo, pictured above, for being a great neighbour and normalizing exhaustion in the most wondrous of ways. We wish him less exhaustion and far more hot chocolate. Hail Sincy! What a week for women in soccer. Let's start with our own national women's team captain, Christine Sinclair, winning Best Special FIFA Award for