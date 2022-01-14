Sound Off for Jan. 14

Tax the unvaccinated

The United States should do like Canada and put a tax on unvaccinated citizens who are putting a burden on their health care system.

Will a cloth mask work?

Can a health care provider tell me if using a PM2.5 filter in a cloth mask will provide protection? N95 masks are hard to find.

Being president

When I was a young boy I was told that anybody could become President of the United States. Now I’m beginning to believe it.

Bay-Waveland school bond issue

Why hasn’t the Bay-Waveland School District been maintaining property? Why did you neglect it to the tune of $37 million for us now to swallow all at once. And show us your maintenance plan for these new expenditures.

Hogan Eye Clinic award

Congratulations to Dr. Chris Hogan and his staff for being ranked one of the top surgery centers for eyes in the U.S. It is a well-deserved accolade. I met Dr. Hogan when he first arrived in Gulfport. He’s a true gentleman and a man of integrity.

Submit your Sound Offs for consideration to soundoff@sunherald.com.