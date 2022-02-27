Sound Off for Feb. 27

Mayor’s SUV

Interesting to note Councilman Tisdale’s grave concern over the cost of Mayor Gilich’s new SUV which, by the way, is part of the mayor’s compensation mandated by city ordinance. Wonder where all that fiscal concern was when he voted to put the city on the hook for $1,000,000 a year for 30 years to pay for the baseball stadium. Also, might be interesting to see how he votes on the next council pay raise proposal.

Support Ukraine

The United States should stop buying oil from Russia. Our green energy policies have funded Putin’s Ukraine war. We need to turn back to oil independence. Pump that oil. Dump that vodka.

Putin is like Hitler

I am a 75-year-old retired Marine and Vietnam veteran. I believe Putin is taking up where Hitler left off. Putin is a liar and a very evil person. He will not be happy with just Ukraine. Putin wants it all and he will take it any costs. It’s either his way or the highway of death. The biggest loss in war is innocent lives of women, children and men. I do not believe a sanction will detour Putin from his madness. If I was a young man, I would volunteer my service to Ukraine. I do not like war but I would do anything to save lives.

Learn from history

Will we never learn from history? Putin’s takeover, while not exactly like Hitler, is a move to eventually take over Europe. Had multiple countries come together to stop Hitler in Poland, Czechoslovakia, France or Austria, it is certainly probable that WWII might have never happened. The free countries of the world must come together now to stop this tyrant.

Slow down

A 1st grader has been killed in a Slidell school parking lot. People drive much, much too fast in parking lots in general. I frequent the Love’s Travel Stop on County Farm Road. It’s insane how fast people go.

Fuel shortage

Bring back Keystone pipeline and open oil and gas exploration now. Our country needs this desperately. If our government cares about the citizens of the U.S., they will take action immediately.

Submit your Sound Offs for consideration to soundoff@sunherald.com.