Sound Off for Feb. 20

A bad idea

Eliminating the Mississippi state income tax is such a bad idea. As usual, the people at the top are going to benefit the most because they make the most money. Thirty-eight states have instituted a progressive tax that charges more tax on rich people than poor people. Right now, rich people pay fewer taxes than the rest of us because of loopholes. Quit feeling sorry for rich people. When they pay high taxes, they don’t notice it in their everyday lives. When the rest of us pay higher taxes, we have to give up something in our lives to pay for it. Rich people use our free government resources more than we do. Forget eliminating income tax and institute a progressive tax so that the rich finally pay their fair share. It’s time.

We need something extra

Kroger and Publix are chain grocery stores and don’t offer anything new or extra, just name recognition. We need stores that offer alternatives for those with special dietary needs.

Some progress

I’m sitting here looking at my great grandmother’s steamer trunk that came from Scotland, probably in the the 1880s, and I sent a bill payment from Biloxi to North Carolina 16 days ago that has not arrived? Some progress.

Fuel costs

This Biden Administration is killing the middle and lower income Americans. Look at food and fuel prices. They are going up with no sign of stopping. Is this what people want? I think we were fooled.

Airline disturbances

To solve the airliner disturbance problem with unruly passengers, I would suggest having an air marshal on board all airliners, preferably someone who has intensive martial arts training. Subdue the unruly passenger, handcuff him or her and continue on to the original destination. Do not land prematurely. This would impose a hardship on all of the other passengers. If anyone has to suffer, let it be the perpetrator.

Submit your Sound Offs for consideration to soundoff@sunherald.com.

