Sound Off for Feb. 19

Parental interest needed

Computers and phones all have parental control access. Parents need to pay attention and block unwanted sites. The same goes for televisions. You want to ban books, but not internet access? Which are they most likely to read?

Why Kroger left the Coast

Krogers did not leave the coast because they couldn’t sell wine. They left because Walmart came in and took their customers. Walmart has snuffed out millions of small businesses through out the country.

There were Krogers here

There are 20 Krogers operating in Mississippi without selling wine. We had a Krogers but it closed. Obviously other grocery stores can do business without wine.

School district in crisis

The Harrison County School District is in crisis. The problem starts with its decision-makers and carries down the chain. Just look at West Wortham. This state’s education system is rated 45th in the U.S., yet all we hear locally is how great it is. San Francisco finally made a statement regarding their school board and so should parents here in Harrison County. Remove the problems by recall, and get focused on reading, science and math. Forget the sleeve lengths, mid-riffs and pant lengths. And as for the principal that has the gall to say they are all liars, dump him immediately.

