Sound Off for Dec. 31

East Biloxi street conditions

I’m just wondering how long it’s been since Mayor Gillich and members of the Biloxi City Council have taken a drive through the city, especially East Biloxi. I invite you to drive down Bellman and cross over Peyton, if your car can handle it. Don’t forget about Rosetti Street, Lee Street and Keller Avenue and just try to cross over Division Street to the 300 block of just about any street north of Division. These are just a few of the serious problem areas destroying my car and many other constituent’s cars. This has been going on for way too long. Do I send my vehicle repair bills to city hall or directly to the mayor?

Headlights are out

We moved here from New Orleans area 1 ½ years ago and are in awe as to the number of vehicles missing a headlight. Is anyone without a headlight ever stopped or ticketed? We could wipe out the national debt if they were stopped. We’re convinced it’s a club.

Kudos to Ocean Springs

So glad the city will finally enforce the mandatory auto insurance law in this state. Personally, it aggravates me to no end that the few, no fault of ours, auto crashes my family was involved in the other party had no insurance, and no licenses in some cases.

Guns kill people

To the defender of guns who says guns don’t kill people, try shooting somebody without a gun.

Signal interference

Someone in Fort Bayou Estates in Ocean Springs has a ham radio or other transmitting device that interferes with our TV signal every night, usually between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. This is something that started only a couple week ago. Can the owner please fix this?

No to medical marijuana

It is a forgone conclusion that in the end this program will end up becoming corrupt and will result in harming our society. Look at the nationwide abuse of prescribed medication right now. And until marijuana intoxication can be easily monitored and enforced by law enforcement, I say no to medical marijuana. There is still no federal standard like illegal alcohol intoxication levels which can be monitored and enforced through blood and breath.

Submit your Sound Offs for consideration to soundoff@sunherald.com.